Politician condemns Republican candidate for burning Quebec books
Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe says he condemns the burning of a Quebec book by an American Republican candidate, as well as the apparent blacklisting of certain works by author Élise Gravel.
On Wednesday, Missouri Republican candidate for Secretary of State Valentina Gomez posted a video where she dramatically burns a book titled Naked, the English version of the book Tout nu by author Myriam Daguzan Bernier and illustrator Cécile Gariépy.
In addition, La Presse revealed on Thursday that Montreal's Jewish Public Library had withdrawn around 30 books from its shelves by children's author Élise Gravel, including the very popular Une patate à vélo.
"Taking these books away, I think that sounds a bit like an old priest from the 1900s," said Lacombe during a press scrum at the National Assembly. "At some point, we'll be burning books in 2024."
Québec Solidaire says it plans to table a motion calling on the National Assembly to "affirm its support for Quebec writers Élise Gravel and Myriam Daguzan Bernier, as well as illustrator Cécile Gariépy, whose books have recently been the target of censorship" and to "reiterate its support for freedom of opinion, freedom of expression and the free circulation of ideas."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 8, 2024.
