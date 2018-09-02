

The Canadian Press





Longtime SPVM spokesperson and Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate Ian Lafreniere said the thing he hated most about his time on the police force was “political interference.”

The candidate for the Vachon riding said in an interview with TVA that policy and police work “do not go together.”

Lafreniere said that if elected, he will make sure not to interfere in police affairs.

He added that if the CAQ wins on Oct. 1, the party will reassess the appointment of UPAC commissioner Robert Lafreniere, as well as the chiefs of the SPVM and Surete du Quebec in order to assure the right people are in the right positions.