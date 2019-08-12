The Canadian Polish Congress district Quebec invites all Montrealers to the 2nd edition of the “Polish Day” at parc Mederic Martin on Sunday August 25th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 20:00 pm. Come celebrate and discover Polish culture through delicious food and drinks, while enjoying fun activities for all ages.

The day will feature:

-Polish food

-Refreshing Polish Beer and polish cocktails

-Dance performances and workshops

-Kid’s corner (bouncy castle, face painting)

-Magic Show

-Live polish music

- Concert by “Liz Labelle” from Nashville, TN

Looking forward to welcoming you at the “ Polish Day”!

Thank you very much. Your help will be appreciated .

District Quebec, Okreg Quebec

Teresa Brylewicz

I Vice President

Tel: 514 503 7440

Email: vicepresident1@kpkquebec.org