Polish Day
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:49AM EDT
The Canadian Polish Congress district Quebec invites all Montrealers to the 2nd edition of the “Polish Day” at parc Mederic Martin on Sunday August 25th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 20:00 pm. Come celebrate and discover Polish culture through delicious food and drinks, while enjoying fun activities for all ages.
The day will feature:
-Polish food
-Refreshing Polish Beer and polish cocktails
-Dance performances and workshops
-Kid’s corner (bouncy castle, face painting)
-Magic Show
-Live polish music
- Concert by “Liz Labelle” from Nashville, TN
Looking forward to welcoming you at the “ Polish Day”!
Thank you very much. Your help will be appreciated .
District Quebec, Okreg Quebec
Teresa Brylewicz
I Vice President
Tel: 514 503 7440
Email: vicepresident1@kpkquebec.org
