

CTV Montreal





While many police officers take on the occasional side gig, few have one that’s as creatively satisfying as Longueuil’s Jacqueline Pierre.

A constable on Longueuil’s force, Pierre has taken time in the past few years to audition for Canadian Idol and La Voix.

The singing cop says that while law enforcement has turned into a more stable job than singing ever did, she hopes to use her talent to break down stereotypes about police.

“I want people to see that I’m human and I can do anything, something else than giving tickets,” she said. “(People) think we’re over them, we don’t understand their misery, we don’t understand their reality, which isn’t true.”

Pierre’s love of music is lifelong, having joined a choir at the church where her father was a pastor at five-years-old. But she’s found her singing has come in hand on the job, like a recent trip to the hospital with a depressed mother and her children.

“I wanted to distract the kids, so I had my phone on YouTube and we were watching the videos and we were singing at the hospital,” she said.

Pierre also uses music as a distraction from some of the sad situations she encounters at work.

“The second I get on a call and I get into an argument with somebody, or somebody got hurt or hit by a parent or wife or husband, when I get into the car, the radio’s on,” she said.

While Pierre still wishes for a professional singing career, she’s happy to stay on the force until it happens and, she hopes, using her music to help those who call.

“That feeling I have (when I’m singing), I’m like ‘Oh my God,’ and that’s what I want to give to people.”