

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are alerting the public to a missing man.

21-year-old Guillaume Frigon was last seen Tuesday Feb. 19 at his home in Montreal North.

Police say he walks everywhere, left home without any money or a cell phone, and is known to associate with people who are a bad influence.

Frigon stands 170 cm tall and weighs 52 kg (5'7", 115 lb) .

He has white skin, brown hair, and blue eyes, and a tattoo of a cannabis leaf on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and black and red Jordan-brand sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.