Police watchdog opens probe after driver dies in Boucherville, Que. car chase

A police watchdog is investigating after a driver died following a pursuit on a highway on Montreal's South Shore early Monday morning.

According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), police in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu received a 911 call around 3:35 a.m. reporting a disturbance. Once officers arrived on the scene, they believed a vehicle had been stolen.

After tracing the vehicle on Highway 35, they continued their pursuit on Highway 10 and then toward Highway 30 East.

Just before 4 a.m., police requested on the radio the assistance of provincial police, who arrived minutes later.

Sûreté du Québec officers installed a spike belt near Route 116, but the suspect vehicle bypassed it and continued driving on Highway 30 eastbound toward Highway 20 East where it swerved, the BEI said in a news release.

The driver was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The BEI said five investigators were assigned to investigate the circumstances of the police intervention. Montreal police are being asked to assist with the investigation.

Montreal police will also conduct "a parallel criminal investigation into the events," the release said.

The BEI is called in whenever a civilian or off-duty police officer is seriously injured or dies during a police intervention.