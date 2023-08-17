Police watchdog investigating deadly fire in Beauce, Que. involving man in crisis
One of the two people injured in an apartment building in Saint-Georges, Beauce, has died.
The announcement was made Wednesday by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI, as the case involved police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) responding to a man in crisis.
The BEI says a 911 call was made Monday morning about a disorderly man armed with a hammer. He reportedly broke objects inside the building and started a fire in one of the apartments.
SQ officers discovered two injured people upon their arrival; they were taken to hospital, one in critical condition.
Police arrested the armed man.
Six BEI investigators were assigned to look into the circumstances of the incident, and Quebec City police opened a parallel criminal investigation into the events leading up to the SQ's intervention.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2023.
