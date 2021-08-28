QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec’s Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) is investigating after a woman was found unconscious following a Quebec City police stop.

According to preliminary information provided to the BEI, Quebec City police officers arrested a 59-year-old woman for impaired driving on August 27, 2021, at around 4:35 p.m.

She was reportedly taken to a police station and placed in a room allowing her to communicate with a lawyer.

Shortly after, the civilian was reportedly found unconscious by police.

She was reportedly taken to hospital, “and her condition is considered serious,” reads a release from the BEI.

Four BEI investigators were assigned to the case, with the support of the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The SQ will provide a forensic identification technician who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press in French on Aug. 28, 2021.