

CTV Montreal





A police force in suburban Montreal is warning teenagers and parents about an online scam involving a popular video game and sexual cyber predators.

The Richelieu St. Laurent police force said it is investigating at least four cases where teens were conned into sending people sexually explicit or naked photographs.

Sgt. Jean-Luc Tremblay of the Richelieu St. Laurent police department said in each case, the cyber predator used the same tactics.

The first step was creating a fake profile on Instagram and convincing teenagers to be admitted to their group of friends.

Once he made contact, he offered them codes to get access to higher levels of the video game Fortnite.

That turned out to just be a tactic to have the teen open up a private chat discussion online, and step by step the predator convinced the teens to send him photographs, each time pressuring the teen to send more by threatening to expose what they had already done.

Police are warning teens that giving in to this type of blackmail never ends, and will not protect the victims.

Tremblay said police suspect more victims have yet to come forward.

"We are working swiftly to warn other potential victims, and if there are any victims that wish to reach out, we hope to hear from them," said Tremblay.

Each victim that Richelieu St. Laurent police is aware of is a young male in high school, but the four boys have no connection with each other.

The Commission scolaire des Patriotes and private schools on the South Shore have sent letters to the parents of students advising them about what has happened.

So far police have not located the suspect.

"These are technological crimes so sometimes it can be complicated before we are able to put our hands on someone. But all our efforts are underway, all the necessary resources will be used in the invesigation," said Tremblay.

Richelieu St. Laurent police can be reached at 1-888-678-7000.