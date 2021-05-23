MONTREAL -- Somebody in Dorval must have left their picnic basket out, as a bear was seen wandering the neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police said they received a call about a wild animal on the loose at around 1 p.m. and warned residents in the area to stay indoors.

People in the area took to social media to report sightings of the wayward ursidae.

Managed to get some better photos! pic.twitter.com/OIx7m7f1gg — William O. Weston (@williamoweston) May 23, 2021

