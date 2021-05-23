Advertisement
Police warn about Dorval: don't go there, as there is a bear
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:38PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 23, 2021 6:05PM EDT
Montreal police warned residents in part of Dorval to stay indoors after a bear was spotted in the area on Sun., May 23, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/William O. Weston)
MONTREAL -- Somebody in Dorval must have left their picnic basket out, as a bear was seen wandering the neighbourhood on Sunday.
Police said they received a call about a wild animal on the loose at around 1 p.m. and warned residents in the area to stay indoors.
People in the area took to social media to report sightings of the wayward ursidae.
Police warned residents in the area to stay indoors while animal control experts were called in to help detain the bear.