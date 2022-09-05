Police visit dozens of establishments in Montreal area, meet with multiple alleged biker gang members
Police officers in Quebec visited dozens of establishments in the Greater Montreal Area on Thursday and Friday and met with about 200 people, some allegedly connected to organized crime outfits.
Surete du Quebec spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville confirmed that officers working out of the provincial CENTAURE squad went to the establishments in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and other municipalities on the North and South shore of the St. Lawrence River.
La Press reports that many of those spoken tp had links to various biker gangs, including high-ranking members of the Hell's Angels and the Marauders.
The CENTAURE strategy is aimed at combatting violent crimes, particularly in metropolitan centres.
It is made up of officers from multiple law enforcement departments including Montreal, Longueuil, and Laval's police forces.
Police say more arrests may be coming as the investigation continues.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
Toronto
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Driver dead after collision on Hwy. 401 in Toronto
A female driver has died following a morning collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
London
-
London police investigating two suspicious fires Sunday morning
The London Police Street Crime Unit was busy Sunday morning investigating a pair of suspicious fires.
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Calgary
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.
Kitchener
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Vancouver
-
Wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho prompt smoke advisories in southeastern B.C.
B.C.'s southeast corner is warned to expect smoky conditions over the next couple of days due to wildfires burning south of the border.
-
2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Edmonton
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Windsor police to increase presence downtown following weekend assaults
After responding to a random attack and serious stabbing over the long weekend, Windsor police say they will be increasing their presence in the downtown core Monday.
-
What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
-
Mainly clouds in Windsor-Essex for Labour Day
It’s expected to be a cloudy end to the Labour Day long weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Regina
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported in four long weekend fires
Ottawa firefighters were kept busy Sunday and overnight with fires this long weekend.
-
More students get back to school Tuesday and masks are optional
When the school bell rings Tuesday, tens of thousands of students in the capital will make their grand return to the classroom.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Saskatoon
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response