Police visit dozens of establishments in Montreal area, meet with multiple alleged biker gang members

Police officers in Quebec visited dozens of establishments in the Greater Montreal Area on Thursday and Friday and met with about 200 people, some allegedly connected to organized crime outfits.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville confirmed that officers working out of the provincial CENTAURE squad went to the establishments in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and other municipalities on the North and South shore of the St. Lawrence River.

La Press reports that many of those spoken tp had links to various biker gangs, including high-ranking members of the Hell's Angels and the Marauders.

The CENTAURE strategy is aimed at combatting violent crimes, particularly in metropolitan centres.

It is made up of officers from multiple law enforcement departments including Montreal, Longueuil, and Laval's police forces.

Police say more arrests may be coming as the investigation continues.