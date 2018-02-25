Police visit 75 bars across Quebec in anti-organized crime operation
Surete du Quebec officers visited 75 bars across Quebec on Saturday evening as part of an anti-organized crime and drug trafficking operation.
The visits were conducted in collaboration with eight municipal police services and was part of Operation CIBLER.
No arrests were made but police said the operation allowed police to gather information and develop links with bar staff and customers and promote an atmosphere of security within the establishments.
