

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police have released the identity of an 18-year-old man who died after being found unconscious in a Sherbrooke park on Saturday.

Police said Thomas Cameron was found at 9:30 a.m. in Adrien Cambron Park. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traces of violence were found on the victim’s body and the Surete du Quebec said the death could have been a homicide.

Two people were arrested and questioned by police.