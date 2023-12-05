Police to set up command post in Lachine to find suspect in sexual assault

Montreal police are setting up a command post on Wednesday in hopes of finding more information about a sexual assault that occurred in Lachine in October.

Investigators from the sexual assault unit will be at the intersection of Duff Court and Esther-Blondin Streets between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. to reach out to the public in an attempt to find potential witnesses who may have information leading to the identification of the suspect in this case.

The sexual assault occurred on Oct. 24 between 8 and 9 p.m. around Duff Court St. Police say the suspect grabbed his victim, made sexual gestures and touched her. The victim managed to escape into an apartment building.

Police released a sketch to help identify the suspect. He is a white man in his early 20s, approximately 5 foot 7, with brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of the event, he was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and a gold chain with small links.

Anyone with information about the suspect, who may have been a victim, or who knows someone who may have been, is encouraged to call 911 or visit their local police station to file a formal complaint or statement.

People can also file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online. Rewards of up to $3,000 may be awarded for information leading to the arrest of suspects, police said, adding that certain conditions apply.