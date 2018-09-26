

CTV Montreal





A candidate whose signs were shot at earlier this month is now receiving death threats.

Quebec City police told Ali Dahan that multiple threats have been made against his life and so they have advised him to remain in his home for the rest of the campaign.

Dahan said he was advised by police last Friday, at which point they asked him to file a hate speech complaint, which he did.

Police told Dahan they have identified a suspect but have yet to make an arrest.

The death threats were posted online in response to a news article about Dahan's posters.

Earlier this month one man was arrested for tearing down Dahan's posters and shooting them with some sort of non-lethal weapon.