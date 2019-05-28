Featured Video
Police target human trafficking with new safety program
Montreal police forces are teaming up to launch a program aimed at preventing sexual exploitation services in the region.
The Montreal Police Service (SPVM), Longueuil Metropolitan Police Service (SPAL), and Laval Police Service are all part of the RADAR initiative.
Their partners include the Association for Greater Montreal Hotels, Montreal Taxi Bureau, Info-Crime Montreal, Victims Assistance Centres, and Sun Youth.
The RADAR program will inform people in those fields who may be in contact with victims of sexual exploitation on how to handle certain situations and deal with law enforcement.
It was built off a similar, year-long pilot program between police and the hospitality industry.
