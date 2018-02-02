

Montreal police are searching for young women and teenagers they allege have been sexually exploited by a pair of pimps.

This week police arrested Kadeem Noel, 22, and Tatiana Isabel Sanchez, 18, in connection with a 15-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution and had been missing since January 19.

Noel has been changed, and Sanchez will face charges, of living off the avails of prostitution, corrupting a minor, armed assault and more.

Police believe the pair have exploited other girls and young women in the past, and are asking people to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 9-1-1, call Info Crime at 514-393-1133, or file a report online.