Advertisement
Police surround pedestrian after walking cane mistaken for rifle
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 3:26PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 23, 2021 3:29PM EDT
A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Police were called to Stanley St. Saturday morning after a pedestrian's cane was mistaken for a rifle.
A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News that numerous officers surrounded the pedestrian with their weapons drawn.
The SPVM has confirmed that the individual was not in possession of a weapon; rather, they were carrying a walking cane.
This is a developing story.