MONTREAL -- Quebec police have set up roadblocks around Lake Champlain in the Monteregie region on Saturday to ask citizens to keep an eye out for the 62-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while he was airborne skiing.

"We know that there are people who have cottages in these areas, that we might not have been able to reach until now and that they might be going there for the weekend," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Police are notifying the public that the 62-year-old man they are looking for was wearing a yellow coat and had an orange sail.

"These are bright colours," said Bilodeau. "We really want people to 'focus' on the colours of the coat and the sail."

Police are asking citizens to contact them if they see any pieces of clothing or equipment that might match those used by the man.

Meanwhile, the search is focused on Venice Bay and Missisquoi Bay for Pierre Dunnigan, a Bromont resident who is missing.

His car was located that evening in the parking lot of the municipal wharf in Venise-en-Quebec.

The helicopter is still on site. Divers and walkers are also back.

Over the past few days, various specialized equipment has been used, including drones and an all-terrain vehicle that can go on the water.

The SQ said U.S. police have been informed of the search and are assisting as Lake Champlain straddles the border and the man could be on their side.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.