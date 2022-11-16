Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
The Montreal teen was reportedly last seen near the intersection of Decarie Boulevard and St-Jacques Street in Notre-Dame-de-Grace on Oct. 17.
Reached Wednesday afternoon, police told CTV News that they hadn’t yet narrowed the search down to a particular neighbourhood.
"He could be anywhere right now," said spokesperson Jeanne Drouin. "All hypotheses are on the table."
Montreal residents are invited to share any information on Tian with police by calling 911.
Investigators are also unsure of why he went missing. Tian is said to have left home without any ID, carrying only keys and his cellphone, which has since gone offline.
He and his family are newcomers to Quebec, and aren’t yet comfortable speaking English or French.
Tricia Bartley, who has been closely helping the Tian family, said he had been enrolled in French classes, and that he was excited to attend high school and obtain a driver’s licence.
He had dreams of becoming a police officer, she said, adding that he enjoyed going on walks and that he liked to spend time in the Old Port.
"It will be a month this Thursday," said Bartley who stood by the command post with investigators on the day of Montreal’s first snowfall.
"Police are speaking to passersby, showing a photo of Feng," she said. "I’m here handing out flyers."
She’s one of many community members who have joined the search for Tian. Several neighbours and local politicians attended a vigil over the weekend in a growing mobilization to find him.
Still, she said, she said she's concerned that information on his whereabouts might be limited, even after all this time. She and police said they hope more witnesses come forward so that they are able to refine their search.
"The police need leads, and they need the community to help," she said. "That's really what this is all about."
"The police need help from the community in order to have a lead to move in a direction that will be helpful."
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
