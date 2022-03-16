Police seeking 'important witness' in attempted murder investigation in Saint-Henri

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News) A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon