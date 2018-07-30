

CTV Montreal





A video uploaded to Facebook on Friday shows the ingenuity of bicycle thieves in Montreal.

During the week of July 16, a thief was spotted at 5 a.m. climbing on top of a garbage bin to unscrew and remove no parking signs from a pole.

As soon as the signs were gone, the thief then hoisted the bicycle up the length of the pole and rode away with the U-lock still attached, presumably to be removed with an angle grinder in an area where noise won't matter.

The thief paused at one point when a driver went past; standing innocently near the bicycle so as not to attract attention, little knowing that he was being filmed the entire time.

The clip has been viewed as many as 400,000 times in a matter of days.

“It was just a normal parking pole, so I thought nobody's going to unscrew the thing and lift my bike. But that's pretty much exactly what happened,” said the bike’s owner, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The owner said the bike wasn’t engraved and he doesn’t remember the serial number.

Montreal police Cmdr. Ian Lafreniere has seen the video and said an investigation has been opened into the theft.

The bike’s owner said he will be meeting with police this week.

Each year about 2,000 bicycles are reported stolen to Montreal police, although the number of thefts is likely much higher, since police acknowledge they do not do much to track down stolen bicycles.

Police say it's better to be preventative by properly locking bicycles kept outdoors, using good-quality locks, engraving bicycles, and not leaving a bicycle in any one spot for too long.

Magali Bebronne of Velo Quebec agrees.



“You have to know (the serial number) so that when the police find the bike,” she said, adding that police often have a difficult time returning a stolen bike to its rightful owner. “If there's no way to link you to your bike, even if it's found again afterwards, what can the police do?”