Police seek three suspects in back-to-back fires at Laval restaurant

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects connected to two arsons at a Chomedey restaurant.

On Monday, two people tried to set fire to the business on 965 Curé-Labelle Blvd. but were unsuccessful, according to an SPL press release. The pair set an outdoor flower bed on fire and fled the scene on foot.

Then, on Tuesday, a third individual set a fire inside the same restaurant by breaking a window and throwing an incendiary object inside. A 911 call reporting the flames was made around 12:50 a.m.

Both fires occurred within 24 hours.

The first suspect is a man with a medium build wearing a brown hoodie, black pants with three white lines down the side, and dark shoes.

Two of the three suspects sought by Laval police in connection with fires at a Chomedy restaurant. The pair set the outdoor flower bed on fire on Nov. 7, 2022. (SPL)

The second is also male and of medium build. He wore a black hoodie, black VANS sandals with white socks and a black backpack.

The third, also a man, is approximately 6'0" tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He wore black pants with three white stripes on the sides, with a small red tag above the stripes, as well as a black hoodie, black gloves, and a black coat with a white logo on the front left side.

A third suspect sought by Laval police in connection with fires at a Chomedy restaurant. He threw an incendiary object through the building's window on Nov. 8, 2022. (SPL) Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the SPL information line at 450-662-4636, or dial 911 and mention file numbers LVL-221107-009 and LVL-221108-004.