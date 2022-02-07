Investigators from the Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a string of break-ins and robberies at Tim Hortons restaurants in Montreal’s east end.

Police say the break-ins and thefts happened at seven different locations in the east end of Montreal between late December 2021 and early January 2022. They say they’re looking for a white man, about 20 years old, who speaks French with a North African accent.

The suspect allegedly enters either through a drive-through window at night or through the main door when the business is open, posing as an employee.







Depending on the cash register, the young men would either go for the cash drawers, or sometimes rip them out, and leave on foot. He then leaves the premises without any threat of violence to anyone there.

During the robberies, police say the young man was wearing a dark coloured coat with a Canada Goose logo and black Air Force 1 Jordan-style shoes with a metallic rectangle on the laces.







In some cases, he wore gloves and other times, he put neon yellow socks in his hands. He used three different backpacks during the robberies. On two occasions, he had a black shoulder bag with a white skull.







Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact 911 or their local police station, or make an anonymous and confidential report with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online.