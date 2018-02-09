

CTV Montreal





Laval police are asking for the public's help in locating Mario Mousseau, a suspect in several home invasions.

On December 21, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued for Mousseau in connection with eight break-and-enter cases in private residences in Laval. Police believe he may have also been operating in nearby towns and is likely still in the Laval region.

Mousseau is 47-years-old, with brown hair and eyes, weighs 73 kg (160 lb) and stands 1m 77 (5’8”).

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-INFO or call 911 and mention the file LVL-160123-060.