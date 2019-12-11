TERREBONNE -- Police in Terrebonne are trying to track down the person or people behind a shooting that left one man injured.

Police were called to Guillaume Beaudoin Street at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man on the ground inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is stable.

So far, police don't know who shot the man, nor the motive for the attack.

Another person was on site at the time of the shooting, but was not targeted. She is meeting with police investigators.

Investigators and a forensic technician are analyzing the scene. A perimeter has been established and the command post has been set up.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information related to this event may contact the Terrebonne police department confidentially at 450-471-4121 or via the Info-Crime line at 1-800-711-1800, mentioning the file number TRB-191210-018.