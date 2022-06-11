Police seek public's help identifying suspect in two Lasalle stabbings

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two recent LaSalle stabbings.

On May 31, around 1:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was allegedly approached by the suspect while waiting for a bus on Bishop-Power Blvd. and George St. The man was stabbed in the upper body, and the suspect fled west behind the Place LaSalle shopping centre.

On June 4, another victim, 26, was stabbed from behind around 9:30 p.m. on Raymond St., near Paul-Séguin Park. Video surveillance footage shows the victim was followed for about 300 metres before the stabbing, according to police.

Both victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is Black, with black hair and dark brown eyes. He's described as being between 18 and 25 years old and is about 5'9", weighing between 140 and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, visit the Info-Crime website or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.