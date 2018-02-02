Police seek public's help finding missing 13-year-old girl
Jiangtian Liu, 13, is missing.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 9:40PM EST
Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 13-year-old girl.
Jiangtian Liu was last seen in the Cote-des-Neiges area, but takes the metro and could be anywhere in Montreal.
Her family is concerned for her safety.
Jiangtian is Asian, 1.5 metres (4 foot 11), 54 kgs (119 lbs.), and has dark eyes and long black hair.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133. All calls are anonymous and confidential.
She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless coat with a hood, a white sweater, dark pants and dark winter boots:
