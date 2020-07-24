MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who they believe is in the Montreal area.

Charlotte Gueven, is from the town of Saint-Christophe d'Arthabaska in the Centre du Quebec region, but police believe she may have travelled to the city.

Those close to her are concerned for her health and safety.

Charlotte is 5'6" (1.68 metres) tall and weighs 155 lbs. (70 kgs.). She has long hair that is dyed and brown eyes.

She has several small tattoos on her legs, a blue tattoo of a brain on her right elbow and a palm tree in a triangle with an inscription at the base of her rib cage. She also has a septum piercing in her nose.

Anyone who spots Charlotte Guevin is asked to call 911. Anyone with information that could help her find her can be shared confidentially to the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.