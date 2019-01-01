

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are appealing to a potential witness to man's fatal fall on New Year's Day in Lachine.

Police say a white van was on the road near where the body was found with its hazard lights on. They believe this person may have witnessed something that will clarify the circumstances of the man's death or further the investigation.

It was initially believed the man died after an accidental fall, but police began investigating the death as "suspicous" after an initial inquiry.

The SPVM received a call around 4:00 a.m. about a man who was lying in the street near a row of parked cars on Provost St., near 26th Ave. in Lachine.

Upon arrival, paramedics attempted to resuscitate him. The man was then transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At first, investigators believed the man slipped and fell, based on the fact there was a patch of ice near the man's unconscious body.

However, Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal Police, said the severity of the man's head injuries forced police to re-examine the incident.

“We had some information that was provided investigators that made them believe that there was a possible suspicious death,” said Brabant.

The man does not have a criminal history, Brabant said.

A command post was established on Provost St., and police are appealing to possible witnesses to the fall. They are also awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.