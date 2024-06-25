Police seek more potential victims of man charged in Montreal with harassment, stalking

Montreal police are seeking more potential victims of a man they say chose women at random, and then harassed and stalked them.

Alain Provost, 36, was arrested on June 5 and appeared at the Montreal courthouse the following day. He faces charges including criminal harassment, mischief, harassing and indecent communications, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He remains in police custody.

Police say Provost is a multi-recidivist and would repeatedly contact his female victims by telephone, choosing women in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Terrebonne.

They allege he would falsely identify himself with pseudonyms such as Marc, Mathieu, Éric or others, asking questions about the victims' schedules and physical activities.

When the victims refused to answer, police said he would insult them, often using incoherent language or simply breathing, sighing or moaning.

He would also send them unwanted photos of himself.

The events, which allegedly took place between August 2019 and May 2024, involved several victims and investigators have strong reason to believe there are more victims in Quebec.

Provost is a white man who speaks French. He is 1.78 metres (5'10") tall and weighs 82 kilograms (180 lb). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim of Provost is asked to visit their local police station or call 911 to file a formal complaint or make a statement.

Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously and confidentially can contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or on infocrimemontreal.ca.