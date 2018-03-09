

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for a man who is the subject of several warrants related to sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Yves Randy Hyppolite, 27, stands 6’ tall and weighs 195 lbs. He has black dreadlocks and a light moustache, with two pierced ears, a cross tattooed on his chest and several tattoos of dollar signs on his left arm.

Hyppolite has scars on the top of his right hand and left forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police anonymously via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.