Police seek man alleged to have robbed SAQ outlet in Longueuil
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 4:05PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 30, 2020 4:07PM EDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck an SAQ employee while stealing a bottle of liquor on March 27, 2020. (Photo: Longueuil police)
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of an SAQ on March 27.
At 1:10 p.m., a young man entered a branch located at 825 St-Laurent Blvd. W. and allegedly struck an employee who tried to stop him as he left the store with a bottle of alcohol hidden in his coat.
The suspect is white, stands 5'7'' and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and wore a black coat, black hat and a black backpack.
Anyone with information can call 911 or make an anonymous tip via the Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.