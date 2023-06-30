Police seek man, 31, missing from Montreal psychiatric hospital
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a potentially dangerous man who went missing from a psychiatric hospital earlier this week.
Oumar Sylla, 31, was on an authorized outing from the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel on Tuesday, but never returned.
"He is a considerable risk of hetero-directed violence if under the influence of substances," reads a Friday SPVM press release.
Hetero-aggression refers to aggressive behaviour directed at other people or external objects (as opposed to self-directed aggression).
Oumar Sylla (SPVM)
Sylla, who speaks French, is Black, about 5'7" (1.70 m) tall, and weighs roughly 180 lbs (81 kg). He was last seen wearing black pants, a black short-sleeved shirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online.
