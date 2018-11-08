

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in learning the identity of a man found dead in the St. Lawrence River on May 28.

He was found in the area of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Police say he was between 20 and 40 years old at the time of his death. He is a black man, weighing 89 kilograms (200 lbs.) and was 6’2” (1.88 metres) tall. He had long black dreads but was bald on top and had a short beard.

His left ear had an earring in it and he had a wristband on his right wrist with the website underdoggers.com on it, a website domain that is not in use.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with an image of the Mona Lisa on it, a red hoodie, and green underwear. He had a shoelace tied around his right ankle.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to reach out to police. They can call 911 or visit their local precinct. They can also make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.