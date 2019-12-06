MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public's help in tracking down a missing woman last seen in the Southwest borough on Nov. 16.

Investigators say they have reason to be concerned for her health and safety.

Lara Parkin is 26 years old, 110 lbs (50 kg), 5'7'' (170 cm) with green eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her forehead and pierced tongue.

Police say she could be spending time in downtown Montreal or in a park.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, visit their local police department or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.