MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Nancy Cleary was last seen on May 28 at 9 p.m. at her home in Anjou.

Investigators say they fear for her health and safety as she has an intellectual disability and left her home without taking her insulin which she must take three times a day.

Cleary is not accustomed to being away for such a long period of time, said police, adding that she might be in a shopping mall or a coffee shop.

Nancy Cleary is white, 168 cm (5'6'') talls, weighs 69 kg (152 lbs) and has blue eyes and short red hair. She speaks French.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can call 911, their local police department or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.