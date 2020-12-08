MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager from Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot.

Madison Sierra Muir was last seen on the evening of Dec. 6 near Harwood Blvd. in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal. She would be getting around on foot or by taxi, and could be in Montreal.

Those close to her have reason to be concerned for her health and safety.

Madison Sierra Muir is 1.63m tall (5’3”) and weighs about 50 kgs (110 lbs.). She is white, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a large tattoo on her left forearm with roses and lilies and the word ‘strength’ on it.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black sneakers and carrying a white handbag.

Anyone who sees Madison Sierra Muir is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information that could help her find her can reach out confidentially to the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.