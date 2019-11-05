The Montreal police force is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 41-year-old man.

Christopher Potts was last seen on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m., and is likely to be spotted in the Dorval area, said police.

He is 5 foot 11 tall and weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and blond hair. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a winter coat with a hood, jeans and shoes with laces.

Police officers say they are concerned with the man's health and safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or reach out to Info-Crime anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or online.