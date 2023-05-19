Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Koraly Lefrançois, of Saint-Hyacinthe, was last seen Friday morning (image: Surete du Quebec). Koraly Lefrançois, of Saint-Hyacinthe, was last seen Friday morning (image: Surete du Quebec).

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon