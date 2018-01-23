

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is asking the population for help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing from the Philippe Pinel Institute since Monday afternoon.

Police say Sean Brennan -- who stabbed a man to death in 2011 -- could be a danger to himself. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911 and not attempt to intervene.

Brennan has a lengthy criminal record and was found not criminally responsible for the death of a 41-year-old man in Pointe-Claire in 2011.

They say he evaded legal custody at the Pinel Institute, university hospital specializing in forensic psychiatry who patients who present risks of violent behaviour.

Brennan is 1.8 metres tall (5’11’’) and weighs 95 kgs (210 lbs.). He has a shaved head and green eyes. He speaks both English and French.



The last time he was seen, Brennan was wearing a long black coat, grey jeans and a black short-sleeved shirt. Police say he went missing at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he may be in the greater Montreal area on in the region around Alexandria, Ont.

Anyone with information that could help locate him should call the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.