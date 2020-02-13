MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.

Amanda Bedard was last seen in Notre-Dame-de-Grace at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Investigators are concerned for her safety.

Amanda is white with brown hair and dyed hair. She is 5’5’’ (165 cm), 145 lbs. (66 kg).

She was last seen wearing Uggs boots, red jogging pants, and a black sweater with the word 'white' written on the chest.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or offer tips anonymously and confidentially via Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.