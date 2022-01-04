Longueuil police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Morgan Thompson was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday at his home in the Greenfield Park borough of Longueuil. Police said there is information that suggests his safety may be compromised.

Thompson is 5’10” tall (180 centimetres) and weighs 175 lbs (80 kilograms). He is white, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately with the reference number: LGM220104-015.