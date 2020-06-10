MONTREAL -- Police on the South Shore of Montreal are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old from La Prairie.

Zhexi Chen was last seen Wednesday in a store in Montreal.

She is Asian, with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and is 1.52 metres (4’9”) tall and weighs 60 kgs (132 lbs.). She speaks French, English and Mandarin.

Her family is concerned for her health. They say she left the family home on June 9 without permission and without her daily medication.

She may be in the downtown Montreal area with an unidentified 20-year-old man.

Any information concerning her disappearance can be reported to Rousillon police by phone at 450-638-0911, ext. 601 by making an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800 or echecaucrime.com.