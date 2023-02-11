Police seek 80-year-old man last seen in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 80-year-old Neville George Hyde, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Hyde was last seen in the Côte-des-Neiges wearing a blue winter coat, blue jeans, white shoes, a gray toque and an orange scarf.

He has brown skin, is 5'8", weighs 160 lbs and has brown eyes with gray hair. He speaks English.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information on Hyde's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.