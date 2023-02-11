Police seek 80-year-old man last seen in Côte-des-Neiges

Neville George Hyde. (SPVM) Neville George Hyde. (SPVM)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon