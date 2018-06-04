

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old woman who’s been missing since May 31.

Nathalie Andre was last seen at a centre in the Ville-Marie area where she volunteered that evening and hasn’t been heard from since. Her family fears for her safety as she must take medication on a regular basis and doesn’t usually leave for such lengthy periods of time.

She is known to frequent the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, the downtown area and sometimes Longueuil.

She stands 155 cm tall and weighs 86 kg. She was last seen wearing a pink or mauve spring coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.