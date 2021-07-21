MONTREAL -- Police are continuing the search Wednesday for a suspect in relation to the killing of a woman in Montreal’s Park Extension neighbourhood.

A 32-year-old woman died in an apartment on Birnam Street, near Saint-Roch Street on Monday. Neighbours say they heard screams coming from the home prior to the incident.

The victim’s husband, Navdeep Ghotra, 30, has been on the lam ever since.

Police searched the waters around Rivière des Prairies on the north end of Montreal on Tuesday, saying they will continue the work on Wednesday. Divers may not go into the water due to strong, dangerous currents.

A source confirmed to CTV News that the man’s car was found near the Lachapelle Bridge, spanning Rivière des Prairies between Montreal and Laval.

Sources say the suspect made a call to his family, saying he had murdered someone and was feeling suicidal. That family then called police.

Officers say they “strongly believe” he jumped into the water, but are exploring other possibilities.

Last May, Ghotra was released on bail with conditions after allegedly uttering threats against a woman.

Court records show he was awaiting a trial date on Oct. 8 stemming from his arrest on May 19.

The building's concierge, Joseph Fernando, told CTV News the victim in Monday's killing had asked that the locks to her apartment be changed in April after a fight with her spouse.