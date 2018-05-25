Police searching for public masturbator
Police are searching for this man who was spotted masturbating while in public
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 2:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 3:57PM EDT
Montreal police are trying to locate a man who was spotted masturbating in public.
The incidents occurred on March 16 in a mall in Anjou, and on July 8, 2017, on the Orange line of the metro between Place D'Armes and Jean Talon stations.
According to police the man was touching himself in a sexual manner while looking at young girls.
The suspect is a white male with grey hair and a beard, who frequently wears a grey baseball cap and glasses.
He stands 1.72 m tall and appears to weigh 86 kg (5'8", 190 lbs).
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 514-393-1133.
