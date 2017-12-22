

Montreal police are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy.

Zack Descoteaux was last seen at his home in the Mercier Hochelaga Maisonneuve borough at 7:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 18.

He has not been seen since and his family is worried about his safety, especially because of the cold temperatures.

Zack speaks French, stands 163 cm tall and weighs 56 kg (5'4", 125 lb).

He has green eyes and brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing pants, a sweater and a coat of unknown colour, along with white running shoes.

Zack is known to frequent Longueuil and McDonald's restaurants.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. Tips can be left anonymously.