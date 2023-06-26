Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine

Gaetan Reid Lamarche went missing on June 25 in Lachine. Police fear for his safety and are asking for the public's help in finding him. Gaetan Reid Lamarche went missing on June 25 in Lachine. Police fear for his safety and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon