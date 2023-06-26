Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine

Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on June 25.

Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 189 pounds, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Police do not know what kind of clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Police say they have reason to fear for Lamarche's health and safety as he is said to have made some worrisome remarks before he disappeared.